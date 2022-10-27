UrduPoint.com

Xi Says China, US Should Strengthen Cooperation To Improve Global Stability

Muhammad Irfan Published October 27, 2022 | 11:20 AM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2022) China and the United States should strengthen their interaction and cooperation for the sake of improving stability and predictability in the world, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Xi sent a congratulatory letter to the participants of the annual dinner of the National Committee on US-China Relations, the state broadcaster China Central Television reported.

"As major powers, China and the United States should strengthen interaction and cooperation, which will help increase stability and certainty in the world and promote world peace and development," Xi said in the letter, as quoted by the broadcaster.

China is ready to work with the US to find the right path for peaceful coexistence between the two powers based on mutual respect and mutually beneficial cooperation, Xi wrote.

