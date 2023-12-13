Xi says China, Vietnam must oppose attempt to 'mess up Asia-Pacific'

China and Vietnam should oppose any "attempt to mess up Asia-Pacific", President Xi Jinping said Wednesday during a trip to Hanoi

The trip is Xi's first to neighbouring Vietnam in six years, and the two nations committed to deeper ties and signed more than 30 agreements, including a pledge to develop rail links between Vietnam and China.

The two-day visit comes after Hanoi upgraded diplomatic ties with Washington when US President Joe Biden visited in September.

Xi said China and Vietnam "should be vigilant against and oppose any attempt to mess up Asia-Pacific", according to Xinhua, China's official state news agency.

"We should strengthen coordination and cooperation in international affairs, and jointly maintain a sound external environment," Xi said.