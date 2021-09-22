Xi Says China Will Not Build New Coal-Fired Power Projects Abroad
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 22nd September 2021 | 01:00 AM
UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2021) Chinese President Xi Jinping said in a speech before the UN General Assembly on Tuesday that Beijing will not pursue new coal-fired power projects in developing countries around the world.
"China will step up support for other developing countries in developing green and low-carbon energy and will not build new coal-fired power projects abroad," Xi said.