Xi Says Chinese Army Must Focus On Preparations For Real Combat

Muhammad Irfan Published September 21, 2022 | 08:50 PM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday that the People's Liberation Army (PLA) must focus on preparations for participation in real combat and further adhere to the path of the military reform.

The statement was made at a seminar on national defense and military reform in Beijing, according to the China Central Television (CCTV) broadcaster. The event was attended by members of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of China's Communist Party.

Xi, who is also the chairman of the Central Military Council of the country, gave a number of instructions to the seminar participants. In particular, he said, as quoted by CCTV, that the Chinese armed forces "must focus on preparations for participation" in real combat and adhere to the path of implementing the previously outlined goals of the military reform.

In 2015, the Chinese government announced its intention to significantly reform the country's armed forces with a view to increasing their effectiveness. Xi seeks to create an ultra-modern army able to repel any enemy, if necessary. According to the Chinese leader, the most important criterion for the armed forces is their combat capability and ability to win.

Since the start of the military reform, the rocket force was created withing the PLA. At the moment the rocket force, together with the ground, air, naval forces and the People's Armed Police, make up the Chinese armed forces.

In 2017, Xi announced his plans to complete the modernization of the country's armed forces by 2035 so that they fully meet the challenges and requirements of the new time. By 2050, the PLA is expected to turn into worldwide advanced armed forces, according to the Chinese leader.

