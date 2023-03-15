Xi Says Chinese Communist Party Will Contribute to Strengthening Global Stability

The Chinese Communist Party (CPC) intends to further contribute to strengthening of global peace and stability, the Chinese President and the party's general secretary, Xi Jinping, said on Wednesday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) The Chinese Communist Party (CPC) intends to further contribute to strengthening of global peace and stability, the Chinese President and the party's general secretary, Xi Jinping, said on Wednesday.

"The Communist Party of China will make efforts to protect international justice and impartiality, and contribute to strengthening peace and stability in the entire world," Xi said in his speech at the opening ceremony of a high-level online meeting of the dialogue between the CPC and world political parties.

China's development will be peaceful and will not take form of hegemony, the Chinese president stated.

Beijing has recently increased its efforts in promoting global peace, particularly in Ukraine, by releasing a 12-point document dubbed "China's Position on the Political Settlement of the Ukraine Crisis," which promoted respect for the sovereignty of all countries, the cessation of hostilities and the resumption of peace talks between Moscow and Kiev, among others.