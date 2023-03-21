XI Says Chose to Visit Russia as 1st Country After Reelection Due to Strategic Partnership

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday that he chose to pay a visit to Russia as the first foreign country after reelection because of historical logic and the strategic nature of the bilateral partnership.

"We have chosen Russia as the first stop of the Chinese leader's foreign visit. This corresponds to historical logic. Because we are each other's largest neighboring powers, we are also comprehensive strategic partners," Xi said at a meeting with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin in Moscow.

The relations between the two countries have stood the test of time for strength, Xi added.