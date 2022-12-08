UrduPoint.com

Xi Says Development Of Relations With Saudi Arabia Priority For China In Middle East

Sumaira FH Published December 08, 2022 | 09:35 PM

Xi Says Development of Relations With Saudi Arabia Priority for China in Middle East

China considers development of relations with Saudi Arabia a priority of its policy in the Middle East, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Thursday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2022) China considers development of relations with Saudi Arabia a priority of its policy in the middle East, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Thursday.

"China considers the development of relations with Saudi Arabia a priority of its diplomacy in the Middle East, is ready to move along the path of national revival with Saudi Arabia, strengthen strategic ties aimed at development, deepen practical cooperation in all spheres," Xi Jinping said at a meeting with Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, as quoted by CCTV.

