Xi Says Future of Mankind Depends on China, US Being Able to Coexist in Right Way

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2023) The future and the fate of humanity depend on whether China and the United States will find a right way to coexist, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday.

"The future and destiny of mankind depends on whether the United States and China can find the right path to coexistence," Xi said during a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Beijing.

The Chinese leader stressed that the common interests of the two nations should be valued and that the success of one of the countries is an opportunity, not a threat to another one.

Beijing respects Washington's interests and will not challenge or try to replace them, Xi said, adding that the US should likewise respect China and not prejudice its legitimate rights and interests.