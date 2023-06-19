UrduPoint.com

Xi Says Future Of Mankind Depends On China, US Being Able To Coexist In Right Way

Muhammad Irfan Published June 19, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Xi Says Future of Mankind Depends on China, US Being Able to Coexist in Right Way

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2023) The future and the fate of humanity depend on whether China and the United States will find a right way to coexist, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday.

"The future and destiny of mankind depends on whether the United States and China can find the right path to coexistence," Xi said during a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Beijing.

The Chinese leader stressed that the common interests of the two nations should be valued and that the success of one of the countries is an opportunity, not a threat to another one.

Beijing respects Washington's interests and will not challenge or try to replace them, Xi said, adding that the US should likewise respect China and not prejudice its legitimate rights and interests.

Related Topics

China Washington Beijing United States Turkish Lira Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Apex Court reserves decision on Supreme Court Revi ..

Apex Court reserves decision on Supreme Court Review of Judgments & Orders Act 2 ..

2 minutes ago
 Zayed Charity Marathon to be held in Kerala, India

Zayed Charity Marathon to be held in Kerala, India

12 minutes ago
 IHC grants four weeks for AGP to respond to questi ..

IHC grants four weeks for AGP to respond to questions on audio leaks

1 hour ago
 Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to convene today to ..

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to convene today to sight Zil Hajj Moon

2 hours ago
 BISP releases 4th quarterly tranche of Benazir Kaf ..

BISP releases 4th quarterly tranche of Benazir Kafaalat cash assistance from tod ..

2 hours ago
 PM addresses PPP’s concerns, approves Rs25b aid ..

PM addresses PPP’s concerns, approves Rs25b aid for flood victims

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.