Xi Says His Visit To Russia Aimed At Strengthening Russia-China Friendship, Peace

Sumaira FH Published March 20, 2023 | 04:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2023) Chinese President Xi Jinping said in an article for RIA Novosti and Rossiyskaya Gazeta that his upcoming trip to Russia would be aimed at strengthening peace and friendship between the two countries, and he expressed his willingness to work on new plans to develop the bilateral ties together with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Xi will visit Moscow from March 20-22 at the invitation of the Russian president. The leaders will hold talks on further development of the bilateral comprehensive partnership, strategic interaction between Russia and China, and the Ukraine conflict, according to the Kremlin.

"My upcoming trip to Russia is aimed at strengthening friendship, cooperation and peace. Together with President Putin I am ready to make new plans for the development of the Russian-Chinese relations," the Chinese leader said.

The relations between the two countries have gone through a difficult path over the course of their history, which is why the Russian-Chinese friendship should be preserved, according to Xi.

"The Russian-Chinese relations have gone through quite an uneasy path for over 70 years. Looking back at the past, we deeply realize that it has been difficult to reach the current level of the Russian-Chinese relations. We have to carefully preserve the resilient friendship between China and Russia," the president added.

Xi also stated that history had showed that Moscow and Beijing had been successful in developing their ties even amid global turbulence.

