Xi Says Hong Kong Made Irreplaceable Contributions To China's Economic Miracle

Sumaira FH Published July 01, 2022 | 10:51 PM

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday said Hong Kong had made irreplaceable contributions to the miracle of China's long-term, stable and rapid economic development

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday said Hong Kong had made irreplaceable contributions to the miracle of China's long-term, stable and rapid economic development.

He said Hong Kong had acted as an important bridge and window connecting the Chinese mainland with other parts of the world since its return to the motherland, according to the CGTN.

Xi made the remarks at the meeting celebrating the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland and the inaugural ceremony of the sixth-term government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR).

Over the past 25 years, the practice of "One Country, Two Systems" policy had achieved universally recognized success in Hong Kong, Xi said.

The region had weathered all kinds of challenges and moved forward steadily, he said, adding that none of the challenges had stopped Hong Kong's progress.

Hong Kong's economy, he said, had grown vigorously, maintaining a solid status as international financial, shipping and trade center, with rapid rise of innovative technology industries, world-leading freedom and openness and world-class business environment.

Xi Jinping said Hong Kong would prosper only when the young people thrived and called on them to join the efforts to build a better Hong Kong.

"We should give care and love to the young people," he said. "Hong Kong will prosper only when the young people thrive; Hong Kong will develop only when the young people develop, and Hong Kong will have a future only when the young people have a future."The Chinese president said efforts should be made to guide the youth to learn about the national and global development trends to strengthen their sense of national pride and create more opportunities for them to grow and succeed.

