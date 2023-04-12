Close
Xi Says Military Needs To Respond In Timely Manner To 'Difficult Situations'

Sumaira FH Published April 12, 2023 | 03:50 PM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday that the military needs to be able to respond in a timely and appropriate manner to "difficult situations."

This week, Xi is inspecting the South Sea Fleet of the People's Liberation Army Navy in China's southern Guangdong Province.

"It is necessary to consistently consider and resolve military issues from a political point of view, and conduct unwavering military struggle with flexibly, increase the ability to respond in a timely and appropriate manner to difficult situations," Xi was quoted as saying by China Central Television (CCTV).

The president stressed the need to resolutely protect the territorial sovereignty, maritime rights and interests of the country, as well as strive to maintain overall stability in the areas surrounding China.

Xi added that the military also needs to increase level of training and actual fighting capabilities.

