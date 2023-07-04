Open Menu

Xi Says Necessary To Counter Attempts To Foment New Cold War

Faizan Hashmi Published July 04, 2023 | 01:10 PM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2023) It is necessary to remain vigilant against outside attempts to foment a new cold war in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO)  region, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday.

"We must remain vigilant against attempts from outside to foment a new cold war and provoke a bloc confrontation in our region," Xi said in his address to the New Delhi SCO summit via videoconference.

It is also necessary to oppose any attempts to organize color revolutions in the region of the SCO member states, the Chinese leader said, stressing the need for cooperation instead of competition, and respect for fundamental interests of each other.

Additionally, Xi proposed to increase settlements in national currencies within the organization and called on the SCO to resist hegemonism and power politics, saying that China is ready to give the world new opportunities.

