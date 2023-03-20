UrduPoint.com

Xi Says Opened New Chapter In Russia-China Relations Together With Putin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 20, 2023 | 04:10 AM

Xi Says Opened New Chapter in Russia-China Relations Together With Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2023) Chinese President Xi Jinping said in an article for RIA Novosti and Rossiyskaya Gazeta that together with Russian President Vladimir Putin he had opened a new chapter in the bilateral relations between Moscow and Beijing thanks to his visits to Russia.

Xi will visit Moscow from March 20-22 at the invitation of the Russian president. The leaders will hold talks on further development of the bilateral comprehensive partnership, strategic interaction between Russia and China, and the Ukraine conflict, according to the Kremlin.

"My first foreign trip after I was appointed the Chinese president took place in Russia 10 years ago. I have traveled to Russia eight times over the past 10 years.

Thanks to these trips that always bring pleasure and results, President Putin and I have opened a new chapter in the annals of the Russian-Chinese relations," Xi stated.

The upcoming visit of the Chinese president to Russia will be his first ever foreign trip after he was reelected by the Chinese National People's Congress for a third five-year term as the country's leader on March 10.

On March 17, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said that Xi's visit to Russia will be a visit of friendship that will further strengthen mutual trust and understanding between the countries.

Xi's article in full is available in the Russian language at www.ria.ru.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia China Visit Beijing Vladimir Putin March Congress From Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Rennes beat PSG 2-0

Rennes beat PSG 2-0

2 hours ago
 UAE claims 118 prizes at Stevie Awards 2023

UAE claims 118 prizes at Stevie Awards 2023

2 hours ago
 Arsenal beat Crystal Palace to go eight points cle ..

Arsenal beat Crystal Palace to go eight points clear

4 hours ago
 ADFD supports sustainable initiatives to enhance n ..

ADFD supports sustainable initiatives to enhance national industries’ global c ..

7 hours ago
 Sheikha Fatima receives Asma Al-Assad

Sheikha Fatima receives Asma Al-Assad

8 hours ago
 Saud bin Saqr receives UAQ Ruler

Saud bin Saqr receives UAQ Ruler

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.