Xi Says Opened New Chapter in Russia-China Relations Together With Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2023) Chinese President Xi Jinping said in an article for RIA Novosti and Rossiyskaya Gazeta that together with Russian President Vladimir Putin he had opened a new chapter in the bilateral relations between Moscow and Beijing thanks to his visits to Russia.

Xi will visit Moscow from March 20-22 at the invitation of the Russian president. The leaders will hold talks on further development of the bilateral comprehensive partnership, strategic interaction between Russia and China, and the Ukraine conflict, according to the Kremlin.

"My first foreign trip after I was appointed the Chinese president took place in Russia 10 years ago. I have traveled to Russia eight times over the past 10 years.

Thanks to these trips that always bring pleasure and results, President Putin and I have opened a new chapter in the annals of the Russian-Chinese relations," Xi stated.

The upcoming visit of the Chinese president to Russia will be his first ever foreign trip after he was reelected by the Chinese National People's Congress for a third five-year term as the country's leader on March 10.

On March 17, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said that Xi's visit to Russia will be a visit of friendship that will further strengthen mutual trust and understanding between the countries.

