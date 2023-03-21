Xi Says Outlined Plan for Further China-Russia Cooperation in All Areas

Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday that together with Russian President Vladimir Putin outlined a plan for further cooperation in all areas

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday that together with Russian President Vladimir Putin outlined a plan for further cooperation in all areas.

"We have signed a joint statement on deepening the relations of comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation entering a new era.

And a joint statement on the plan for the development of key areas of Chinese-Russian economic cooperation for the period up to 2030. We have outlined a plan for further development of bilateral relations and cooperation in all areas in the near future," Xi said at a joint press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin.