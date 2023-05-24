UrduPoint.com

Xi Says Positively Views Development Of Relations Between China, Russia

Xi Says Positively Views Development of Relations Between China, Russia

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday that he positively view the development of relations between Russia and China, noting that multifaceted cooperation is being actively implemented.

Earlier in the day, Xi held a meeting with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin in Beijing.

The leader called the visit of the Russian official ” the first one to the Asian country ” very successful.

"Now relations (between China and Russia) are developing at a high level, multifaceted cooperation is being confidently implemented," Xi said, adding that he is "very positive about this development."

