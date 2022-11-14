Xi Says Ready to Hold Honest Talks With Biden to Discuss Bilateral, Global Issues

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2022) Chinese President Xi Jinping told US President Joe Biden that he was ready to hold honest negotiations on strategic bilateral issues and discuss the regional and global situation.

"Today at our meeting, I am ready to have an honest and detailed exchange of views with you on issues of strategic importance to China-US relations, as well as regional and global issues.

I look forward to our joint work to return bilateral relations to the path of healthy development for the benefit of the peoples of the two countries," Xi said during a bilateral meeting with Biden on the Indonesian island of Bali.