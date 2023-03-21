UrduPoint.com

Xi Says Ready To Outline Bilateral Relations Development Plan Together With Putin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 21, 2023 | 09:16 PM

Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday that he is ready to outline a plan for the development of bilateral relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin and strengthen coordination between the two countries

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday that he is ready to outline a plan for the development of bilateral relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin and strengthen coordination between the two countries.

"I know that Russia is rapidly implementing 2030 national development goals.

I propose to strengthen coordination and interaction in order to get additional benefits from practical cooperation. Mr. President, I am ready to outline together with you a plan for the development of bilateral relations and practical cooperation in the interests of prosperity and renewal of China and Russia," Xi said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin.

The Chinese leader added that mutual political trust is increasing between Russia and China and there is growing cooperation in trade, economic, investment, energy, cultural spheres.

