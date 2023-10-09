Xi says US-China relations impact 'destiny of mankind'

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) Xi Jinping said Monday that China-US ties would impact the "destiny of mankind", as the Chinese leader met with a delegation of American senators in Beijing, according to an agency video pool.

"How China and the United States get along with each other in the face of a world of change and turmoil will determine the future and destiny of mankind," Xi said as he met with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and his delegation.

China-US ties are "the most important bilateral relationship in the world", he added.

"I have said many times, including to several presidents, that we have 1,000 reasons to improve China-US relations, but not one reason to ruin them," Xi said.

"China and the United States must demonstrate the broadmindedness, vision and responsibility of major countries, enhancing the well-being of the two peoples and promoting progress of human society," Xi said.

Relations between China and the United States have had "many ups and downs", Xi said.

"But the general direction has been forward," he said.

"The world is developing and times are changing, but the historical logic of peaceful coexistence between China and the United States has not changed," he added.