Xi Says US Needs to Stop 'Using' National Security to Pressure Chinese Companies - Reports

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2021) Chinese President Xi Jinping told his US counterpart, Joe Biden, on Tuesday that Washington needs to stop "using" the national security issue excuse to put pressure on Chinese companies.

"Trade and economic relations between China and the United States are mutually beneficial by nature, business is business, and trade and economic issues should not be politicized," Xi said, as quoted by Xinhua.

Xi added that the US needs to stop abuse and generalize the concept of national security to pressure Chinese companies.