Xi Says Wants to Resume Trade Talks on Condition of Equality

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2019) Chinese President Xi Jinping told his US counterpart, Donald Trump, on Saturday that he was ready to restart trade talks on condition on equality, Chinese state media said.

"China honestly wants to resume talks with the US to settle our differences but the negotiations must be conducted on condition of equality and mutual respect," Xi was quoted as saying by China's central television on the G20 margins.