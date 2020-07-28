UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Xi Send Congratulations On Start Of Assembly Of ITER Project

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 06:11 PM

Xi send congratulations on start of assembly of ITER project

Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory message to the ceremony for the start of assembly of the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER), which took place on Tuesday at the mega-project's headquarters in France

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory message to the ceremony for the start of assembly of the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER), which took place on Tuesday at the mega-project's headquarters in France.

The active explorations and practices through the past over 10 years have fully proved that open exchanges are a key route for exploring scientific frontiers, Xi said in the message.

Related Topics

Assembly China France Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

SSSD’s mobile clinics carry 129 field trips to e ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan receives $505 from World Bank

5 minutes ago

Mehwish Hayat shares luxurious life-style picture

13 minutes ago

Smart Dubai collaborates with DHA to upgrade ‘Sm ..

31 minutes ago

International webinar on the “Role of S&T for Na ..

43 minutes ago

Dubai Electronic Security Center hosts virtual wor ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.