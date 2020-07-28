Xi send congratulations on start of assembly of ITER project

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory message to the ceremony for the start of assembly of the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER), which took place on Tuesday at the mega-project's headquarters in France.

The active explorations and practices through the past over 10 years have fully proved that open exchanges are a key route for exploring scientific frontiers, Xi said in the message.