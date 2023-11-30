Xi sends condolences to Biden over death of Kissinger

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) Chinese President Xi Jinping has sent his condolences to US President Joe Biden over the death of former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, the Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Thursday.

Kissinger was a "dear old friend" of the Chinese people and a pioneer and builder of China-US relations, who has made historic contributions to the normalization of ties between the two countries, he said during his regular briefing.

He said that the Chinese people will remember Dr. Kissinger for his sincere devotion and important contribution to China-U.S. relations.

Henry Kissinger died on Wednesday at his home in Connecticut, at the age of 100.

According to Wang, Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Foreign Minister Wang Yi have separately sent messages of condolences to Kissinger's family and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.