Open Menu

Xi Sends Condolences To Biden Over Death Of Kissinger

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 30, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Xi sends condolences to Biden over death of Kissinger

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) Chinese President Xi Jinping has sent his condolences to US President Joe Biden over the death of former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, the Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Thursday.

Kissinger was a "dear old friend" of the Chinese people and a pioneer and builder of China-US relations, who has made historic contributions to the normalization of ties between the two countries, he said during his regular briefing.

He said that the Chinese people will remember Dr. Kissinger for his sincere devotion and important contribution to China-U.S. relations.

Henry Kissinger died on Wednesday at his home in Connecticut, at the age of 100.

According to Wang, Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Foreign Minister Wang Yi have separately sent messages of condolences to Kissinger's family and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Related Topics

China Died Family Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia extends term for $3b deposit for one ..

Saudi Arabia extends term for $3b deposit for one year

9 minutes ago
 Purported audio featuring Bushra Bibi, Latif Khosa ..

Purported audio featuring Bushra Bibi, Latif Khosa goes viral on social media

44 minutes ago
 Shan Masood promoted in PCB's central contract lis ..

Shan Masood promoted in PCB's central contract list

1 hour ago

OIC Secretary-General Congratulates Saudi Arabia’s Leadership, Government and ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan Navy Special Services Group Participates ..

Pakistan Navy Special Services Group Participates In Bilateral Exercise Ayyildiz ..

3 hours ago
 The Ministerial Committee Assigned by the Joint Ar ..

The Ministerial Committee Assigned by the Joint Arab Islamic Extraordinary Summi ..

3 hours ago
PITB, PHC sign contract to regulate Healthcare Ser ..

PITB, PHC sign contract to regulate Healthcare Services Prices

3 hours ago
 Minister of State for Tourism Wasi Shah, announced ..

Minister of State for Tourism Wasi Shah, announced substantial progress in the d ..

3 hours ago
 Diplomat Henry Kissinger dies at 100

Diplomat Henry Kissinger dies at 100

5 hours ago
 POL prices likely remain stable, with slight decre ..

POL prices likely remain stable, with slight decrease for diesel, kerosene

6 hours ago
 PM Kakar in Dubai to head Pakistani delegation at ..

PM Kakar in Dubai to head Pakistani delegation at COP28 conference

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2023

8 hours ago

More Stories From World