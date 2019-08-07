UrduPoint.com
Xi Sends Condolences To Egyptian President Over Terrorist Attack In Cairo

Muhammad Irfan 21 seconds ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 03:14 PM

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday sent a message of condolences to his Egyptian counterpart, Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi, over a recent terrorist attack in Cairo

BEIJING (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday sent a message of condolences to his Egyptian counterpart, Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi, over a recent terrorist attack in Cairo.

In his message, Xi said he was shocked to learn about the grave terrorist attack in the capital, which resulted in major casualties.

On behalf of the Chinese government and people, and also in his own name, Xi expressed deep condolences over the victims, conveyed heartfelt sympathy to the injured and the bereaved families, and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

The Chinese president noted that China firmly opposes terrorism in all its forms and strongly condemns the terrorist attack, saying that China staunchly supports Egypt's efforts in maintaining its security and stability and fighting terrorism.

