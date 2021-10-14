Xi sends congratulatory letter to 130th Canton Fair

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday sent a congratulatory letter to the 130th session of the China Import and Export Fair, which is also known as the Canton Fair

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday sent a congratulatory letter to the 130th session of the China Import and Export Fair, which is also known as the Canton Fair.

The fair opened on the same day in Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province.