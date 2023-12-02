Open Menu

Xi Sends Congratulatory Letter To Understanding China Conference

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 02, 2023 | 12:40 PM

Xi sends congratulatory letter to Understanding China Conference

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2023) Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday sent a congratulatory letter to the 2023 Understanding China Conference (Guangzhou) held in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province.

Today, confronted with a weak global recovery and escalating geopolitical conflicts, humanity has once again come to a crossroads in history. It is all the more important that countries work together to meet various global challenges, promote common development, and improve the well-being of humanity, Xi said.

"To understand China, the key lies in understanding Chinese modernization. China is advancing the noble cause of building a great country and national rejuvenation on all fronts through a Chinese path to modernization, and promoting the building of a community with a shared future for mankind," Xi said. "China's future is closely linked with the future of the entire humanity."

He said China is pursuing high-quality development through high-standard opening up and China will continue to foster a market-oriented, world-class business environment underpinned by a sound legal framework, and steadily expand institutional opening up with regard to rules, regulations, management and standards.

China is committed to broadening the convergence of interests with other countries, and will continue to provide the world with new growth momentum and opportunities through its own development, Xi said.

"China looks forward to working hand in hand with the rest of the world to realize global modernization that features peaceful development, mutually beneficial cooperation, and prosperity for all," Xi said.

He expressed the hope that participants to the conference will make their contributions to the exchanges and cooperation between China and the world, to common development and prosperity, and to building a community with a shared future for mankind.

The conference was co-hosted by the China Institute for Innovation and Development Strategy, Chinese People's Institute of Foreign Affairs and the Guangdong provincial government. The conference opened in Guangzhou on Saturday under the theme of "China's New Endeavors amid Unprecedented Global Changes -- Expanding the Convergence of Interests and Building A Community of Shared Future."

Related Topics

World Business China Guangzhou All Government Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 December 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 December 2023

4 hours ago
 Senior journalist Ajmal Dehlvi passes away

Senior journalist Ajmal Dehlvi passes away

14 hours ago
 Rinku, spinners help India down Australia to clinc ..

Rinku, spinners help India down Australia to clinch T20 series

14 hours ago
 PPP eying on youth votes to win 2024 polls; says S ..

PPP eying on youth votes to win 2024 polls; says Sharmila Farooqi

14 hours ago
 DC Kohat visits KUST

DC Kohat visits KUST

14 hours ago
Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar holds ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar holds informal interactions with wo ..

14 hours ago
 FIA arrests 4 HESCO officials

FIA arrests 4 HESCO officials

14 hours ago
 Cultural diplomacy unveiled: Prince Sultan's journ ..

Cultural diplomacy unveiled: Prince Sultan's journey through Pakistan's landscap ..

14 hours ago
 Challenges mount for PTI chairman as NAB issues ar ..

Challenges mount for PTI chairman as NAB issues arrest warrants

14 hours ago
 Bilawal sees Pakistan's future tied with people as ..

Bilawal sees Pakistan's future tied with people as partners in political & econo ..

14 hours ago
 All type of security force to be provided to ECP f ..

All type of security force to be provided to ECP for holding free elections: Bug ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From World