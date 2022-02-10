Xi sends message of sympathy to Turkish president

UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published February 10, 2022 | 02:11 PM

BEIJING, Feb. 10 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday sent a message of sympathy to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan over his and his wife's infection with the COVID-19 virus.

In his message, Xi said that learning about the infection of President Erdogan and his wife, Emine Erdogan, he and his wife, Peng Liyuan, extend the sincere sympathy to them and wish them a speedy recovery.

The Chinese president said the Chinese side will continue to firmly support Turkey in its fight against the pandemic.

Xi said he attaches great importance to the development of China-Turkey relations and stands ready to work with Erdogan to continuously lift the two countries' strategic cooperative relationship to new levels.

