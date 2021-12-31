Xi Sends New Year Message to Putin, Calls for Promoting Cooperation - Beijing

Chinese President Xi Jinping has sent a new year message to Russian President Vladimir Putin and said that he hopes the two countries will continue cooperation, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Friday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2021) Chinese President Xi Jinping has sent a new year message to Russian President Vladimir Putin and said that he hopes the two countries will continue cooperation, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"Xi Jinping stressed that the Russian-Chinese years of sports exchanges will start in 2022, the parties will continue to write a new chapter (in the history of) friendship between the two countries, passed down from generation to generation," the ministry said in a statement.

The Chinese leader also said that he hopes to "fully maintain close contacts" with Putin so the two presidents can jointly "guide sustainable and long-term Russia-China relations of comprehensive partnership and strategic engagement in a new era" and contribute to improving the quality and modernization of cooperation in various fields.