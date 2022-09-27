Xi Sends Putin Condolences Following Izhevsk School Shooting

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2022) Chinese President Xi Jinping sent Russian President Vladimir Putin his condolences on Tuesday, following the deadly shooting at a school in the Russian city of Izhevsk the day before.

"On behalf of the government and people of China and myself, personally, I would like to express my deepest condolences with respect to the victims and sincere sympathy to the families of those who died," Xi's telegram said, as quoted by the state-run Central China Television.

On September 26, 34-year-old Artem Kazantsev, a former pupil, opened fired in a school in Izhevsk, the capital of the central Russian republic of Udmurtia, killing at least 17 people, including 11 children, and wounding dozens more. The gunman then turned his weapon on himself. Udmurtia has declared a period of mourning.