Xi Signs Mobilization Order For Training Of Armed Forces

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 01:40 PM

Xi signs mobilization order for training of armed forces

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday signed a mobilization order for the training of the armed forces, the first order of the Central Military Commission (CMC) in 2021

BEIJING (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday signed a mobilization order for the training of the armed forces, the first order of the Central Military Commission (CMC) in 2021.

Signed by Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the CMC, the order stressed strengthening military training in real combat conditions and the ability to win.

