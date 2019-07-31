UrduPoint.com
Xi Signs Orders To Award Merit Citations To Military Personals

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 54 seconds ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 05:04 PM

Xi signs orders to award merit citations to military personals

I Jinping, chairman of the Central Military Commission, has signed orders to award merit citations to four individuals and one military unit

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :Xi Jinping, chairman of the Central Military Commission, has signed orders to award merit citations to four individuals and one military unit, reveals a state owned news agency.

