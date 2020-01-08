(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on Wednesday called for continued efforts to ensure that the whole Party remains true to its original aspiration and keeps its mission firmly in mind.

Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks at a meeting summarizing a campaign themed "staying true to our founding mission."