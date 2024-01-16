Open Menu

Xi Stresses Boosting High-quality Development Of China's Financial Sector

Sumaira FH Published January 16, 2024 | 01:10 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday stressed staying committed to the path of financial development with Chinese characteristics and boosting the high-quality development of the financial sector.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks when addressing the opening of a study session at the Party school of the CPC Central Committee (National academy of Governance).

