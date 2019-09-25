UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Xi Stresses Carrying Forward Role Models 'spirit Of Patriotism' Tireless Struggle

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 07:12 PM

Xi stresses carrying forward role models 'spirit of patriotism' tireless struggle

Chinese President Xi Jinping has stressed carrying forward the spirit of patriotism and tireless struggle of the country's role models of dedication to create a powerful source of strength for realizing the Chinese Dream of national rejuvenation

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :Chinese President Xi Jinping has stressed carrying forward the spirit of patriotism and tireless struggle of the country's role models of dedication to create a powerful source of strength for realizing the Chinese Dream of national rejuvenation.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks in an instruction read out by a senior CPC official at a Wednesday ceremony honoring the role models of dedication.

Related Topics

China Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Zaki Nusseibeh explores cultural cooperation with ..

16 minutes ago

Germany to Discuss Putin's Proposal on Intermediat ..

2 minutes ago

Japan-Led Lobby Aims to Expand Production to 10Mln ..

3 minutes ago

Punjab govt to provide laser land levelers to farm ..

3 minutes ago

Taseer Vigil attack case: Lahore High Court dismis ..

3 minutes ago

Russia, China to Complete Nearly All Goals Set in ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.