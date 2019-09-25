Xi stresses carrying forward role models 'spirit of patriotism' tireless struggle

Chinese President Xi Jinping has stressed carrying forward the spirit of patriotism and tireless struggle of the country's role models of dedication to create a powerful source of strength for realizing the Chinese Dream of national rejuvenation

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) : Chinese President Xi Jinping has stressed carrying forward the spirit of patriotism and tireless struggle of the country's role models of dedication to create a powerful source of strength for realizing the Chinese Dream of national rejuvenation.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks in an instruction read out by a senior CPC official at a Wednesday ceremony honoring the role models of dedication.