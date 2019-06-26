UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

XI Stresses Chinese,Japanese Youth To Promote Bilateral Ties

Sumaira FH 19 minutes ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 05:16 PM

XI stresses Chinese,Japanese youth to promote bilateral ties

Chinese President Xi Jinping has encouraged young people in China and Japan to make contributions to a bright future of bilateral relations

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :Chinese President Xi Jinping has encouraged young people in China and Japan to make contributions to a bright future of bilateral relations.

Xi made the remarks in a reply letter to Daichi Nakashima, a prize-winner in the Panda Cup Japan Youth Essay Contest, who wrote to the Chinese leader ahead of Xi's trip to Japan for the upcoming Group of 20 summit in Osaka.

In his letter, Nakashima extended his greetings and best wishes to the Chinese president, and expressed his willingness to devote himself to the cause of China-Japan friendship.

Xi, in his reply, said he is glad to see that Nakashima has been studying the Chinese language and literature for a long time and, by participating in essay contests and exchange activities in China, has learned more about China and strengthened his bonds with Chinese friends.

Noting that China and Japan are close neighbors separated by only a narrow strip of water, he said the friendship between the two countries is rooted in the people, and that the future of the friendship between the two peoples is in the hands of the young people.

Xi said he hopes that the youth of China and Japan will strengthen exchanges and mutual learning, enhance mutual understanding, develop long-lasting friendships, and contribute to creating an even brighter future for bilateral relations. Xi also encouraged Nakashima to continue to promote China-Japan friendship.

Nakashima, who studied Chinese language and literature in college, has on multiple occasions participated in China-related essay contests and visited China.

Related Topics

Exchange Water China Young Osaka Panda Japan Best Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Abkhazian Parliament Condemns Harassment of Russia ..

45 seconds ago

Putin to Attend International Military-Technical F ..

47 seconds ago

Al-Quds Parliament members urge for strategic solu ..

49 seconds ago

Number of graduates of Chinese university rise exp ..

51 seconds ago

Indian PM Modi says pained by Muslim man's lynchin ..

54 seconds ago

Following dollar, Rupee falls against Saudi Riyal, ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.