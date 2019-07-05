XI Stresses Consolidating Achievements In Reform Of Party, State Institutions
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 05:01 PM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on Friday stressed consolidating the achievements in the reform of Party and state institutions and modernizing China's system and capacity for governance.
Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the statement at a meeting reviewing the reform of Party and state institutions.