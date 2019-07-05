XI stresses consolidating achievements in reform of Party, state institutions

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on Friday stressed consolidating the achievements in the reform of Party and state institutions and modernizing China's system and capacity for governance

Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the statement at a meeting reviewing the reform of Party and state institutions.