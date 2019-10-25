UrduPoint.com
Xi Stresses Development, Application Of Block-chain Technology

Umer Jamshaid 42 seconds ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 08:12 PM

Xi stresses development, application of block-chain technology

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, has underscored the important role of blockchain technology in the new round of technological innovation and industrial transformation, urging more efforts to quicken development in the sector

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, has underscored the important role of blockchain technology in the new round of technological innovation and industrial transformation, urging more efforts to quicken development in the sector.

Xi made the remarks on Thursday while presiding over a group study session of the CPC Central Committee Political Bureau on the development and trend of block-chain technology.

