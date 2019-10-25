Xi Stresses Development, Application Of Block-chain Technology
Umer Jamshaid 42 seconds ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 08:12 PM
Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, has underscored the important role of blockchain technology in the new round of technological innovation and industrial transformation, urging more efforts to quicken development in the sector
Xi made the remarks on Thursday while presiding over a group study session of the CPC Central Committee Political Bureau on the development and trend of block-chain technology.