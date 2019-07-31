Xi stresses focusing on reform to strengthen military

(@imziishan)

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, has stressed concentrating efforts to implement the strategy of strengthening the military through reform to advance the cause of building a strong military in the new era

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, has stressed concentrating efforts to implement the strategy of strengthening the military through reform to advance the cause of building a strong military in the new era.

Xi made the remarks while presiding over a group study session of the CPC Central Committee Political Bureau on reforming military policies and institutions on Tuesday.

At the session, held ahead of China's Army Day on August 1, Xi extended greetings to all personnel of the People's Liberation Army, armed police, militia and reserve force on behalf of the CPC Central Committee and the Central Military Commission.