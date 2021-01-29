Xi stresses implementation of new development philosophy in next five years

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, has stressed full and accurate implementation of the new development philosophy to ensure a good start for the country's development during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025)

BEIJING (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, has stressed full and accurate implementation of the new development philosophy to ensure a good start for the country's development during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025).

Xi made the remarks on Thursday when addressing a group study session of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee.