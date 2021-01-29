UrduPoint.com
Xi Stresses Implementation Of New Development Philosophy In Next Five Years

Fri 29th January 2021

BEIJING (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, has stressed full and accurate implementation of the new development philosophy to ensure a good start for the country's development during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025).

Xi made the remarks on Thursday when addressing a group study session of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee.

