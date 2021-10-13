UrduPoint.com

Xi Stresses Importance Of Ensuring Senior Citizens Live Happily

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 04:20 PM

Xi stresses importance of ensuring senior citizens live happily

Chinese President Xi Jinping has stressed the importance of implementing the national strategy to address population aging, which will ensure senior citizens enjoy happy lives in their twilight years

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :Chinese President Xi Jinping has stressed the importance of implementing the national strategy to address population aging, which will ensure senior citizens enjoy happy lives in their twilight years.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks in an instruction on the country's work concerning its aging population, ahead of the Double Ninth Festival, China's Seniors' Day, which this year falls on Thursday.

Related Topics

China Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

OPEC Keeps Forecast for Russia's Liquids Productio ..

OPEC Keeps Forecast for Russia's Liquids Production in 2021 Unchanged at 10.78Ml ..

52 seconds ago
 OPEC Downgrades Forecasts for 2021, 2022 Non-OPEC ..

OPEC Downgrades Forecasts for 2021, 2022 Non-OPEC Oil Production

53 seconds ago
 OPEC Downgrades 2021 Global Oil Demand Growth Fore ..

OPEC Downgrades 2021 Global Oil Demand Growth Forecast to 5.8Mln Bpd

55 seconds ago
 OECD Commercial Oil Stocks Were 183Mln Barrels Bel ..

OECD Commercial Oil Stocks Were 183Mln Barrels Below 5-Year-Average in August - ..

57 seconds ago
 OPEC Oil Production Up to 27.3Mln Bpd in September

OPEC Oil Production Up to 27.3Mln Bpd in September

58 seconds ago
 Bajaur contractors demand investigation of irregul ..

Bajaur contractors demand investigation of irregularities in Highway Division

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.