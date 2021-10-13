Xi stresses importance of ensuring senior citizens live happily

Chinese President Xi Jinping has stressed the importance of implementing the national strategy to address population aging, which will ensure senior citizens enjoy happy lives in their twilight years

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks in an instruction on the country's work concerning its aging population, ahead of the Double Ninth Festival, China's Seniors' Day, which this year falls on Thursday.