BEIJING (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, has stressed improving the country's capacity for engaging in international communication to present a true, multi-dimensional, and panoramic view of China.

Xi made the remarks on Monday when addressing a group study session of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee.