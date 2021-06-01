UrduPoint.com
Xi Stresses Improving China's International Communication Capacity

Xi stresses improving China's international communication capacity

BEIJING (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, has stressed improving the country's capacity for engaging in international communication to present a true, multi-dimensional, and panoramic view of China.

Xi made the remarks on Monday when addressing a group study session of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee.

More Stories From World

