XI stresses improving international communication

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019) :President Xi Jinping has called on China Foreign Languages Publishing Administration to improve its international communication capacity so as to better introduce China to the world in the new era.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks in a congratulatory letter sent to honor the 70th anniversary of the agency.