Xi stresses modernizing rural areas

(@FahadShabbir)

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, has underlined the importance of modernizing agriculture and rural areas amid China's endeavor to build a modern socialist country in an all-round manner

TAIYUAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, has underlined the importance of modernizing agriculture and rural areas amid China's endeavor to build a modern socialist country in an all-round manner.

Xi made the remarks on Wednesday while visiting a village in Fenxi County in north China's Shanxi Province.