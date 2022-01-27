UrduPoint.com

Xi Stresses Modernizing Rural Areas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 27, 2022 | 04:24 PM

Xi stresses modernizing rural areas

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, has underlined the importance of modernizing agriculture and rural areas amid China's endeavor to build a modern socialist country in an all-round manner

TAIYUAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, has underlined the importance of modernizing agriculture and rural areas amid China's endeavor to build a modern socialist country in an all-round manner.

Xi made the remarks on Wednesday while visiting a village in Fenxi County in north China's Shanxi Province.

>