Xi Stresses Promoting Saihanba Spirit, Striving For Economic-social Development Goals

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 04:47 PM

CHENGDE, Hebei, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :Chinese President Xi Jinping has stressed implementing the new development philosophy, promoting the Saihanba Spirit, and striving to achieve this year's major goals for the country's economic and social development.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks during an inspection tour of Chengde City in north China's Hebei Province from Monday to Tuesday.

