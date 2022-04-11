Xi stresses role Chinese seeds in ensuring food security

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on Sunday stressed the crucial role of "Chinese seeds" in ensuring the country's food security

SANYA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2022 ) :Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on Sunday stressed the crucial role of "Chinese seeds" in ensuring the country's food security.

China's food security can only be safeguarded when seed resources are firmly held in our own hands, Xi said while inspecting a seed laboratory in the city of Sanya, south China's Hainan Province.

"To ensure that China's seed resources are self-supporting and under better control, self-reliance must be achieved in seed technology," he said.

Highlighting the strategic significance of the related work, Xi called for carrying forward the spirit of scientists and researchers of the older generations, including Yuan Longping. Xi also called for sustained efforts in developing the country's seed industry.