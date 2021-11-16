UrduPoint.com

Xi Tells Biden China Ready To Take Decisive Actions If Taiwan Crosses Red Lines - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 35 minutes ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 11:00 AM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2021) Chinese President Xi Jinping told his US counterpart, Joe Biden, during the online Tuesday meeting that China is ready to take decisive actions if separatist forces in Taiwan cross "the red line," Xinhua reported.

During the meeting, Biden said that the US adheres to "One China" policy, Chinese media reported.

