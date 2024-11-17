Xi Tells Biden Ready For 'smooth Transition' To Trump
Sumaira FH Published November 17, 2024 | 12:50 PM
Lima, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) Chinese President Xi Jinping said Saturday he was ready to work with Donald Trump's new administration for a "smooth transition" in bilateral ties, as he met outgoing President Joe Biden for the last time.
The leaders of the world's two largest economies met on the sidelines of an Asia-Pacific summit in Lima overshadowed by concerns of new trade wars and diplomatic tensions when Trump returns to the White House in January.
After shaking hands to begin their meeting at the Chinese leader's hotel in the Peruvian capital, Xi noted that Beijing's goals for stable ties with Washington remained unchanged.
"China is ready to work with the new US administration to maintain communication, expand cooperation and manage differences, so as to strive for a smooth transition of the China-US relationship," he said in translated comments.
