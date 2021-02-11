UrduPoint.com
Xi Tells Biden US, China Should Resolve Differences On Basis Of Mutual Respect

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 09:20 AM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) Chinese President Xi Jinping, in his first phone conversation with US President Joe Biden, said that the two countries might have different points of view, but differences should be resolved on the basis of mutual respect and equality, China Central Television reported.

It said Xi had stressed that Beijing and Washington must resume the mechanisms of dialogue and correctly determine each other's policies in order to avoid erroneous judgments.

