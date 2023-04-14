UrduPoint.com

Xi Tells Lula China's Development Will Create Opportunities For Brazil

Sumaira FH Published April 14, 2023 | 07:56 PM

Xi tells Lula China's development will create opportunities for Brazil

President Xi Jinping told his Brazilian counterpart Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Friday that China's development would create new opportunities for Brazil, as they met in Beijing and affirmed their close economic and diplomatic ties

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ):President Xi Jinping told his Brazilian counterpart Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Friday that China's development would create new opportunities for Brazil, as they met in Beijing and affirmed their close economic and diplomatic ties.

Lula's visit to his country's top trading partner has focused on strengthening those connections, as well as spreading the message that "Brazil is back" as a key player on the global stage.

The veteran leftist was greeted by Xi on Friday afternoon at a red carpet ceremony outside Beijing's Great Hall of the People, where a military band played the national anthems of Brazil and China.

Xi told Lula in the meeting that followed China viewed relations between the two countries as a diplomatic high priority, according to a readout from China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs that was carried by state media.

"As comprehensive strategic partners, China and Brazil share extensive common interests," he said.

"China will pursue high-quality development... and promote high-standard opening-up. This will unlock new opportunities for Brazil and countries around the world," Xi said, according to the readout.

- Ditching the dollar? - Lula earlier took aim at the US dollar, criticising its ubiquitous use in almost all global trade transactions.

His government recently announced a deal with Beijing to trade in their own currencies, ditching the dollar as an intermediary.

Under the deal announced in March, Brazil and China have named two banks -- one in each country -- to conduct their massive trade and financial transactions by directly exchanging yuan for reais and vice versa.

China has similar deals with Russia, Pakistan and several other countries.

"Who decided the dollar would be the (world's) currency?" Lula said in Shanghai at a ceremony to inaugurate his political ally Dilma Rousseff as president of the development bank set up by the BRICS nations Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

"Why can't a bank like the BRICS bank have a currency to finance trade between Brazil and China, between Brazil and other BRICS countries?... Today, countries have to chase after dollars to export, when they could be exporting in their own currencies." Lula also had strong words for the International Monetary Fund, alluding to accusations the IMF forces overly harsh spending cuts on cash-strapped countries such as Brazil's neighbour Argentina in exchange for bailout loans.

"No bank should be asphyxiating countries' economies the way the IMF is doing now with Argentina, or the way they did with Brazil for a long time and every third-world country," he said.

"No leader can work with a knife to their throat because (their country) owes money." - 'Brazil is back!' - Lula, who took office in January, is looking to reposition Brazil as a global go-between and deal broker, seeking friendly ties across the board after four years of relative isolation under his far-right predecessor, Jair Bolsonaro.

The Brazilian leader earlier attended a wreath-laying ceremony at the Monument to the People's Heroes in Tiananmen Square and met Chinese Premier Li Qiang.

"Brazil is back!" Lula promised in Shanghai when he arrived on Wednesday night.

"The time when Brazil was absent from major world decisions is in the past. We are back on the international stage, after an inexplicable absence." Lula and Xi were also expected to discuss the Ukraine war in their meeting.

Lula, who led Brazil from 2003 to 2010, visited US President Joe Biden in February.

He is seeking to smooth relations with China after ties deteriorated under Bolsonaro.

The 77-year-old president was initially scheduled to make the trip in late March but had to postpone it after coming down with pneumonia.

Related Topics

Pakistan India IMF World Exchange Ukraine Dollar Russia China Visit Bank Beijing Shanghai Argentina Brazil South Africa Money January February March Media All From Government Share Top Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Fine imposed on traders for over pricing

Fine imposed on traders for over pricing

36 seconds ago
 186 shopkeepers arrested for profiteering in Pesha ..

186 shopkeepers arrested for profiteering in Peshawar

37 seconds ago
 Brazilian, Chinese Leaders Call Peace Dialogue Onl ..

Brazilian, Chinese Leaders Call Peace Dialogue Only Way to Resolve Ukrainian Cri ..

39 seconds ago
 Europe Faces Challenges With Inflation, Economic R ..

Europe Faces Challenges With Inflation, Economic Recovery, Financial Stability - ..

7 minutes ago
 US Court Charges Teixeira With Retention, Transmis ..

US Court Charges Teixeira With Retention, Transmission of Secret Information

7 minutes ago
 Norway Declares 15 Employees of Russian Embassy Pe ..

Norway Declares 15 Employees of Russian Embassy Personae Non Grata - Foreign Min ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.