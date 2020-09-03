UrduPoint.com
Xi Tells Putin China Ready To Support Russia In Safeguarding WWII Victory

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 01:03 PM

China is ready to defend the results of World War II together with Russia, Chinese President Xi Jinping told Russian President Vladimir Putin in a congratulatory telegram on the 75th anniversary of the end of the war

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) China is ready to defend the results of World War II together with Russia, Chinese President Xi Jinping told Russian President Vladimir Putin in a congratulatory telegram on the 75th anniversary of the end of the war.

Xi expressed readiness "to work jointly with his Russian counterpart on uniting efforts in resolutely safeguarding the victory in World War II as well as on international justice," as cited by the official Xinhua agency.

The Chinese leader added that he was ready to work with Putin to lead their countries toward deeper comprehensive strategic partnership.

