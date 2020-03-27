Xi Tells Trump China Ready to Reasonably Assist US' Coronavirus Fight

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2020) China is ready to provide assistance and support to the United States in order to promote its fight against the spread of coronavirus, President Xi Jinping told US President Donald Trump in a phone conversation, inviting him to pool efforts together.

"In the current situation, China and the US should unite for fighting the epidemic. Some Chinese companies and enterprises have provided humanitarian assistance to the US. The Chinese side understands the difficulties that the US side is currently facing, and is ready to provide aid and support within its powers," Xi told Trump, as quoted by the China Central Television.

China will continue sharing experience and information with the US, he added.