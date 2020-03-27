UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Xi Tells Trump China Ready To Reasonably Assist US' Coronavirus Fight

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 11:10 AM

Xi Tells Trump China Ready to Reasonably Assist US' Coronavirus Fight

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2020) China is ready to provide assistance and support to the United States in order to promote its fight against the spread of coronavirus, President Xi Jinping told US President Donald Trump in a phone conversation, inviting him to pool efforts together.

"In the current situation, China and the US should unite for fighting the epidemic. Some Chinese companies and enterprises have provided humanitarian assistance to the US. The Chinese side understands the difficulties that the US side is currently facing, and is ready to provide aid and support within its powers," Xi told Trump, as quoted by the China Central Television.

China will continue sharing experience and information with the US, he added.

Related Topics

China Trump United States TV Xi Jinping Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Mar 27, 2020 in Pakistan

58 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Maximum of 30 percent of private entities&#039; wo ..

9 hours ago

National Disinfection Programme aims to protect he ..

9 hours ago

UAE to activate remote work system from March 29 f ..

9 hours ago

CBUAE&#039;s gold reserve hits AED5.615 bn in Febr ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.